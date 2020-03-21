MANKATO — An Owatonna woman is accused of shoplifting and leading police on a chase in Blue Earth County.
After Megan Sue Johnson, 27, allegedly stole from a Mankato clothing store Thursday evening, an Eagle Lake police officer spotted her vehicle and tried to pull her over on Highway 60.
Johnson would not stop and continued going 50 mph, according to a court complaint. She reportedly pulled over after a second officer joined the pursuit.
A pipe with methamphetamine residue allegedly was found in her purse after her arrest.
Johnson was charged Friday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony fleeing police, gross misdemeanor drug possession and misdemeanor counts of theft, receiving stolen property and driving after license suspension.
