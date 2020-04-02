MANKATO — Police are looking for a woman who hit a man with a golf club outside a Mankato residence.
Shannon Rae Smith, 51, who does not have a permanent address, was charged by warrant with felony assault with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor assault Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A Mankato man said Smith came to his residence last Thursday and demanded money she believed she was owed. When he responded that he did not owe her anything, Smith allegedly swung a golf club at him. He put his arms up to protect himself and the club hit his forearm.
