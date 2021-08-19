CLEVELAND — A driver allegedly hit another woman with a crowbar after their vehicles collided in Cleveland.
Megan Elizabeth Schultz, 35, of Mankato, was charged with felony assault, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor driving after license revocation Thursday in Le Sueur County District Court.
Schultz and another woman crashed Wednesday morning on a Cleveland street. They argued and Schultz got into the other woman's vehicle and hit her in the face with a crowbar, the court complaint said.
The other woman had facial bruising and redness.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.