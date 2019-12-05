MANKATO — A woman is accused of assault with a baseball bat at her residence in South Bend Township.
Shirley Ann Weimern, 59, allegedly swung a baseball bat at a woman's head during an argument Tuesday afternoon. A witness stepped in and the bat instead hit the witness' arm. The man's elbow was swollen and black and blue, according to a court complaint.
The other woman said Weimern also slapped a cigarette out of her mouth, scratching her in the process.
Weimern was charged with felony assault with a dangerous weapon as well as gross misdemeanor counts of assault Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
