MANKATO — A woman is accused of assaulting and threatening another resident of a Mankato hotel.
Keshia Lynette Christmas, 32, of Mankato, was charged with felony threats, felony burglary and misdemeanor assault Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Christmas forced her way into another room at the Riverside Suites Tuesday evening during an argument with an occupant, according to a court complaint.
The other woman said Christmas scratched, punched, and kicked her, then pulled her by the hair into the hallway. The other woman fell and Christmas allegedly kicked her in the ribs and back and threatened to kill her and to have her child assault the woman's child.
