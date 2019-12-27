MANKATO — A woman allegedly threatened two people with a knife during a Christmas Eve argument.
Police were called Tuesday afternoon to Cherry Ridge Apartments. A woman said she argued with Cassandra Lynn Tellez, 55, of Mankato, and asked her to leave.
Tellez returned later, pushed her way back into the apartment, waved a knife at the complainant and another occupant of the apartment and threatened to kill the complainant, a court complaint said.
Tellez reportedly admitted to pushing into the apartment and threatening the complainant, but denied having a knife.
Tellez was charged Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony counts of burglary, assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence.
