MANKATO — A woman allegedly assaulted a friend then a Mankato police officer.
Genevieve Ellen Flitter, 48, of Mankato, was charged with felony assault on an officer, gross misdemeanor domestic assault and felony drug possession Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A friend said Flitter beat her for 30 minutes at the Riverfront Suites Monday evening. The woman had facial swelling and bruises and cuts on her arms, according to a court complaint.
An officer observed a bent stick and a bent mop that the woman said were used in the beating. A vape pen with methamphetamine residue also was found in the room.
As she was being arrested by another officer, Flitter allegedly pinched his fingers and kicked him in the ankle and groin.
A breathalyzer showed Flitter had an alcohol concentration of 0.19. She went to detox before she was jailed.
