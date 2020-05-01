MANKATO — A woman allegedly was caught with cocaine after she assaulted security guards at the Mankato hospital.
Rachel Jane Denhof, 22, of Mankato, was charged with felony and misdemeanor counts of assault and gross misdemeanor drug possession Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Denhof was at the Mayo Clinic Health System hospital in Mankato Thursday night after ingesting cocaine and methamphetamine, according to a court complaint. She became combative when she learned she was going to be taken to detox.
Denhof allegedly spit into a security officer's mouth and kicked another officer in the head. The guard who was kicked had visible bruising.
Denhof was taken to jail instead of detox. When she was searched at the jail, a baggie with cocaine allegedly was found in her possession.
