MANKATO — A Mankato woman allegedly resisted arrest and spit blood on a jail officer after she was involved in a domestic dispute.
Neighbors called police to a disturbance at a Mankato residence Friday. An occupant reported being slapped in the face by Crystal Lee Miller, 37. She also reportedly damaged a door before she left.
Officers found Miller at a Mankato bar where she reportedly resisted arrest.
Miller remained uncooperative after she was taken to jail, authorities said. She banged her head against a cell wall, causing her forehead, nose and mouth to bleed. She then allegedly spit blood on an officer, hitting the officer in the face, neck, shoulder and arm.
Miller was charged Monday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony assault on a corrections employee, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor obstructing the legal process, misdemeanor domestic assault and misdemeanor property damage.
