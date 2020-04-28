NORTH MANKATO — A South Dakota woman is facing nine charges after she allegedly fought with North Mankato police officers and injured three of them.
Officers were called to a hotel in North Mankato Thursday afternoon where a woman who was believed to be high on drugs was causing a disturbance.
The woman, later identified as Jenna Lucy Ann Mattis, 22, of Wagner, South Dakota, reportedly was uncooperative and resisted an officer's attempt to detain her. They fell to the ground and a fight with multiple officers ensued, according to a court complaint.
Mattis allegedly kicked one officer, causing one of his fingers to swell, and scratched another officer in the face with her fingernails. The officer who fell sustained an injury above his eye.
Mattis allegedly continued to be combative and kicked one of the officers in the groin as she was placed into a squad car.
Mattis reportedly removed a light out of the backseat area of the squad. After she arrived at the Nicollet County Jail, she reportedly attempted to take a jail officer's keys.
Drug paraphernalia was found in Mattis' hotel room.
She was charged Friday in Nicollet County District Court with three felony and four gross misdemeanor counts of a assaulting police. She also was charged with two gross misdemeanor counts of obstructing the legal process.
