MANKATO — A Mankato woman allegedly fought with sheriff officers after she drove while under the influence of a narcotic.
Janelle Marie Zamudio, 51, was charged with felony assault on an officer, gross misdemeanor obstructing the legal process and misdemeanor DWI Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A Blue Earth County Sheriff deputy found Zamudio as she parked her vehicle Sunday afternoon. The department had received multiple reports of her driving erratically in the Mankato area, including running a red light and almost hitting a bicyclist.
Zamudio admitted to taking a medication and the deputy found a pill bottle containing a sedative in her car, according to a court complaint.
Zamudio reportedly became combative when the deputy told her she'd need to take a blood test. She kicked multiple officers who had arrived to assist, including kicking one officer in the groin.
