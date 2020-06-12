NEW ULM — A woman is accused of stealing nearly $37,000 from a vulnerable New Ulm resident.
Ann Margaret O'Callaghan, 57, of St. Paul, was charged with felony counts of theft and financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult Thursday in Brown County District Court.
O'Callaghan took $36,800 from a woman's retirement account without authorization last year while she had power of attorney, the charges say.
Another person who shared power of attorney told authorities there was not enough money left in the account to pay for the woman's nursing home care.
