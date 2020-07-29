MANKATO — A Mankato woman allegedly threatened to shoot police officers after she assaulted a 14-year-old girl.
Keshia Lynette Christmas, 31, was charged with felony threats of violence, gross misdemeanor malicious punishment of a child and misdemeanor domestic assault Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Christmas reported a girl missing Saturday night from a Mankato hotel. The girl later was located at the hotel and said Christmas had given her a “whooping.”
A witness said he saw Christmas punch and choke the girl. Another person said the girl told her Christmas beat her with a belt.
After she was taken to jail, Christmas threatened to shoot “all the cops in the head,” according to a court complaint. She also reportedly said she would assault the girl again and “give them a reason to put me in here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.