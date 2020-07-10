MADELIA — A 42-year-old Butterfield woman suffered life-threatening injuries when the car she was driving and a SUV crashed Thursday evening a few miles northeast of Madelia. The SUV's driver and his passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Shiloh Ellen Linscheid was driving a 2015 Hyundai Sonata west on Highway 60 and was near the intersection with 478th Avenue in Blue Earth County at 6:53 p.m. when the car left the roadway, then crossed the median and collided with an eastbound 2015 Buick Enclave driven by Paul Derald Harris, 67, of St. James, the State Patrol said.
Linscheid was in critical condition Friday morning at St. Marys Hospital in Rochester.
Paul Derald Harris, 67, of St. James, and his passenger, Susan Lynnette Harris, 63, of St. James, were treated at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.
