LE SUEUR — A Le Sueur woman allegedly drove while high while her two young children were in the garbage-filled back seat with no child seats.
Carlena Erin Olson, 28, was charged with gross misdemeanor DWI Tuesday in Le Sueur County District Court.
A child protection worker requested a welfare check on Olson Jan. 15 after she failed a drug test, according to a court complaint.
Le Sueur police officers saw her pull up to her residence with her two children, ages 6 and 4. Her SUV was filled with trash and there were no car seats.
Olson displayed indicators of recent marijuana and methamphetamine use and failed field sobriety tests, the charges say. A blood test was taken and results are pending.
Olson reportedly said she last had used drugs Jan. 12.
The children were taken into protective custody.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.