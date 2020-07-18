HENDERSON — A woman is facing charges after allegedly falsely reporting explosives and a gunman were in a Henderson building.
Kelly Ann Sharstrom, 39, was charged with felony communication to terrorize and misdemeanor falsely reporting a crime Wednesday in Sibley County District Court.
Sharstrom, who lives in a mixed-use building building on Main Street, reportedly told authorities and neighbors a family member had wired the building to explode. When the police chief responded at about 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, Sharstrom reportedly also said the family member had guns and would shoot anyone who entered.
The chief determined the alleged perpetrator actually was asleep at home over 40 miles away, according to a court complaint. Another family member said Sharstrom has a history of making things up when she is intoxicated.
A breathalyzer showed Sharstrom had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.21.
