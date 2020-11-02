WINTHROP — Authorities are investigating a shooting of a woman in Winthrop early Monday morning.
The woman, who is in her 20s, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 300 block of W. Third Street around 12:20 a.m. The woman was taken to a local hospital and then airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center, according to a Sibley County Sheriff's Office press release. The woman's identity and current condition have not been released.
No suspect is in custody. Investigators do not believe the shooting was random and do not believe the general public is in danger, the press release states.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is helping the Sheriff's Office and Winthrop Police Department with the investigation.
Anyone who might have information about the shooting and anyone who has a surveillance camera in the area is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 507-237-4330 or Police Department at 507-647-5500.
