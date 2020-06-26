NORTH MANKATO — A woman was revived with naloxone during a suspected drug overdose in North Mankato.
Police officers and an ambulance crew were called to a woman not breathing in a residence in the 400 block of McKinley Avenue at 8:40 p.m. Thursday, according to a North Mankato Police Department news release.
Responders administered CPR and gave the 38-year-old woman naloxone, which is an opioid antidote.
The woman was taken to the Mayo Clinic Heath System hospital in Mankato and is expected to survive.
The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force and the North Mankato Police Department are investigating.
