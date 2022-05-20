EAGLE LAKE — A 20-year-old Rochester woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries following a crash Thursday afternoon east of Eagle Lake.

Katee Irene Clough of Rochester was eastbound on Highway 60 when her 2021 Hyundai Venue and a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee, which was traveling south on Highway 60, collided in the intersection, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Clough was transported to the Mankato hospital following the 3:46 p.m. crash.

The driver of the Jeep — James Lee Soulek, 75, of Le Center — and passenger Susan Irene Soulek, 74, of Le Center reported no injuries.

All three people involved were wearing seatbelts, and the airbag on the Hyundai deployed.

