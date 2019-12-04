ST. CLAIR — A St. Clair woman who allegedly knew a child was being sexually abused but did not report it to authorities is now facing charges.
Debra Luann Otto, 62, was charged with felony aiding an offender and gross misdemeanor child neglect Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Otto admitted to authorities that she knew that her husband, Roger Harold Otto, 61, was molesting a 16-year-old girl, the court complaint said.
Roger Otto was charged with felony criminal sexual conduct in October.
