EAGLE LAKE — A woman was transported by air ambulance after she reportedly exited a vehicle while it was moving on Highway 14.
It was reported that the 20-year-old woman left the moving vehicle and was lying in the traffic lane of Highway 14 east of Highway 60, Blue Earth County Sheriff Jeff Wersal said in a news release, stating that deputies, Eagle Lake Fire, State Patrol and Mayo Ambulance responded at 5:30 a.m. Monday to the location.
This incident is under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.
