BLUE EARTH — An elderly woman was injured in a crash on Highway 169 in Blue Earth Saturday afternoon.
Lois Lee Wegner, 90, of Blue Earth, was taken to the United Hospital District in Blue Earth with non-life-threatening injuries following the two-vehicle crash around 4:44 p.m.
Wegner was in a Pontiac Montana at the bottom of the exit ramp for I-90 and collided with a Chevrolet Silverado that was northbound on Highway 169, according to the State Patrol.
The driver of the pickup, Andrew Philip Hartman, 37, of Winnebago, was not injured.
