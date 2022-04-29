ELYSIAN — A 48-year-old Wells woman was injured when the vehicle she was riding in crashed in a ditch near Elysian Lake Road at 9:20 p.m. Thursday.
Stacie Rae Whiteside was one of two passengers in the 2015 Kia Sedona that Caleb Alexander Whiteside, 15, of Wells, was driving on Highway 60. He was attempting a left turn when the vehicle left the road and went into a ditch, the State Patrol said.
Stacie Whiteside was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Mayo Health Clinic System in Waseca.
The driver and his other passenger, a 14-year-old girl, were not injured.
