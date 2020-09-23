Police lights logo

LE SUEUR — A Winthrop woman was injured when her vehicle collided with a box van Wednesday near Le Sueur, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. 

Laura Jane Mcguire, 29, was driving west on Le Sueur County Road 8 at 2:24 p.m. in a 2014 Ford Expedition when she collided with a 2019 Supreme Tractor Truck driven by Logan Sam Mccabe, who was turning north onto Highway 169. 

Mcguire was treated for non-life threatening injuries at Ridgeview Medical Center in Le Sueur. Mccabe was uninjured. Both drivers wore seatbelts at the time of the crash. 

