LE SUEUR — A Winthrop woman was injured when her vehicle collided with a box van Wednesday near Le Sueur, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Laura Jane Mcguire, 29, was driving west on Le Sueur County Road 8 at 2:24 p.m. in a 2014 Ford Expedition when she collided with a 2019 Supreme Tractor Truck driven by Logan Sam Mccabe, who was turning north onto Highway 169.
Mcguire was treated for non-life threatening injuries at Ridgeview Medical Center in Le Sueur. Mccabe was uninjured. Both drivers wore seatbelts at the time of the crash.
