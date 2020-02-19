BLUE EARTH — A Minnesota Lake woman was injured in a crash with a semi on I-90 Wednesday morning.
Sierra Marie Greenfield, 23, was in a Kia Forte traveling westbound when she lost control on the icy highway east of Blue Earth around 9:35 a.m., according to the State Patrol. Greenfield struck a semi that also was westbound.
Greenfield was taken to the Blue Earth hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the patrol said.
The semi driver — Brian Louis Jones, 56, of Erie, Pennsylvania — was not injured.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.