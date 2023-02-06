BLUE EARTH — A 50-year-old Trimont woman was injured when a deer and the car she was driving crashed early Monday morning on Interstate 90 near Blue Earth.
Kristin Marie Clifford was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital in Blue Earth, the State Patrol said.
Clifford was driving an eastbound Volkswagen Jetta and was near the interstate's intersection with Highway 169 shortly after 6 a.m. when the car struck a deer.
Road conditions were dry and Clifford was wearing a seatbelt, the state patrol said.
