BLUE EARTH — A 50-year-old Trimont woman was injured when a deer and the car she was driving crashed early Monday morning on Interstate 90 near Blue Earth.

Kristin Marie Clifford was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital in Blue Earth, the State Patrol said.

Clifford was driving an eastbound Volkswagen Jetta and was near the interstate's intersection with Highway 169 shortly after 6 a.m. when the car struck a deer.

Road conditions were dry and Clifford was wearing a seatbelt, the state patrol said.

