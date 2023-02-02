WINNEBAGO — A 19-year-old woman was injured when a deer crashed into the small SUV she was driving Wednesday evening near Winnebago.
Reyna Maria Cardona, of Winnebago, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox south on Highway 169 at 6:23 p.m. when a deer crashed into the fender and bumper area of the vehicle's front end, the State Patrol said.
Cardona was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at United Health District in Winnebago.
