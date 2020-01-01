GAYLORD — The State Patrol has released the name of a 27-year-old Belle Plaine woman injured in a vehicle rollover Tuesday south of Gaylord.
Alexandria Marie Sandberg was driving a 2006 Dodge Caravan north on Highway 22 shortly before 9 a.m. and was near the intersection of 340th Street when the vehicle slid off the ice-covered roadway and rolled in the west ditch.
Sandberg was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital in New Ulm.
Her passengers — a 4-year-old girl and two boys, ages 11 months and 6 years — were not injured.
All of the vehicle's occupants were seat belted.
