EAGLE LAKE — A St. Peter woman was injured in a crash on Highway 14 west of Eagle Lake Thursday morning.
A Honda HRV was northbound on 594th Avenue and collided with a Chevy Traverse that was eastbound on Highway 14 around 7:35 a.m., according to the State Patrol.
The passenger in the Traverse — Carla Marie Demers, 69, of St. Peter — was taken to the Mankato hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The drivers were not injured. George Edward Demers, 71, of St. Peter, was driving the Traverse. Dylan Hunter Johnson, 19, of North Mankato, was driving the HRV.
