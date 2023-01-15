ST. JAMES — A 26-year-old Mountain Lake woman was hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 60 Saturday night.
Desiree Nicole Wollschlager was a passenger in a 2001 Ford Explorer when the westbound vehicle left the highway and rolled at about 7:43 p.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Emergency crews responded to the scene about four miles southwest of St. James, and Wollschlager was transported to the St. James hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Ford — Adam Charles Blackstad, 38, of Mountain Lake — was uninjured, according to the Patrol. There was snow and ice on the highway at the time. Blackstad was wearing a seat belt; Wollschlager was not.
