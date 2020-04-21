MINNESOTA LAKE — A 34-year-old Waseca woman was injured when the car she was driving crashed Monday evening on the north edge of Minnesota Lake.

Lauriann Grace Cecil was driving a 2012 Ford Fusion north on Highway 22 shortly after 7 p.m. and was near the road's intersection with Ninth Avenue when the car left the roadway, the State Patrol said.

Cecil was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.

Her passenger, Eric Demont Wilson, 38, of Minnesota Lake, was not injured, the patrol said.

