MINNESOTA LAKE — A 52-year-old St. Charles woman was injured when the pickup she was driving crashed with a semi 4 miles north of Minnesota Lake Friday morning.
Enedina Garcia Palomo was driving a westbound 2000 Chevrolet Silverado on Highway 30 at 9:05 a.m. when the pickup and a westbound 1992 Ford L9000 semi and trailer driven by Roger Paul Volz, 62, of Minnesota Lake, crashed, the State Patrol said.
Palomo was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato. She was not wearing a seatbelt, the patrol said.
Volz was not injured and was wearing a seatbelt.
