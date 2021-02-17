BUTTERFIELD — A 53-year-old Windom woman was injured when two cars crashed near the southeast edge of Butterfield Wednesday morning.
Laura Jean Sandmeyer was driving an eastbound 2003 Honda Civic on Highway 60 and at the intersection with Watonwan County Road 5 at 8:17 a.m. when the car and a southbound 1999 Buick Century collided, the State Patrol said. Road conditions were icy and snowy.
Sandmeyer was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital in St. James.
The driver of the Buick, Brady Dennis Portillo, 19, of Ormsby, was not injured, the patrol said.
