MANKATO — A 75-year-old Fairmont woman was injured when two cars crashed Thursday morning near an intersection south of Mankato.
Kaen Kay Flesner was driving an eastbound 2012 Subaru Impreza on Highway 68 and was attempting to cross over Highway 169 at 10:12 a.m. when the car and a southbound 2005 Toyota Prius collided in a left lane, the State Patrol said.
Flesner was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.
The Toyota's driver, Sarena Simone Sabyan, 22, of Cloquet, was not injured, the patrol said.
