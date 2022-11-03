JANESVILLE — A Faribault woman was injured in a car crash Thursday on Highway 14 near Janesville, according to a State Patrol report.
Leah R. Tidemann, 33, was reportedly driving a Pontiac westbound on the highway at 3:52 p.m. when she collided with a westbound John Deere tractor driven by Benjamin R. Burns, 39, of Janesville, the patrol said.
Tidemann went to Mankato's hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to the report. Burns reportedly sustained no injuries in the crash.
