MANKATO — A 36-year-old Albertville woman was injured when the midsize SUV she was driving collided with a full-size sedan Thursday morning at a Mankato intersection.
Kelly Christine Schuttler was driving a 2015 Kia Sorrento south on Highway 169 shortly before 8:30 a.m. and was near West Lind Street when the vehicle and a Kia Cadenza collided, the State Patrol said.
Schuttler was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Mayo Clinic Health System.
The driver of the Cadenza, Lorna Jean Bungum, 83, of St. Peter, was not injured.
Bungum had exited eastbound Highway 14 and had crossed the southbound lanes of Highway 169, to head north when the vehicles crashed in the southbound lanes.
Road conditions were wet.
