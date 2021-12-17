PEMBERTON — Authorities have released the name of the 67-year-old Elysian woman killed in a car-semi truck intersection crash at Pemberton Thursday afternoon.
Linda Ann Shell was driving southbound in a 2007 Ford Taurus on 627th Avenue in Blue Earth County shortly after 2 p.m. when the car collided with a Kenworth semi that was northbound on Highway 83.
The driver of the semi, Jeffrey Norris Hagen, 62, of Clarks Grove, was not injured.
Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash, the State Patrol said.
