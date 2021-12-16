PEMBERTON — A 67-year-old Elysian woman was killed after a collision with a semi truck in Pemberton Thursday afternoon.
The State Patrol reports the woman, whose name was not released by 10 p.m. Tuesday, was driving southbound in a 2007 Ford Taurus on 627th Avenue shortly after 2 p.m. when she collided with Jeffrey Norris Hagen, 62, of Clarks Grove. Hagen was driving a Kenworth semi northbound on Highway 83.
Hagen was uninjured, according to the State Patrol. Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.
Further information on the deceased woman will be released Friday.
