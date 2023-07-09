SLEEPY EYE — A Sleepy Eye woman was killed in a rollover accident at 2:45 a.m. Sunday south of Sleepy Eye.
A Nissan Rogue driven by Sergio Rangel, 22, of Sleepy Eye, was westbound on County Road 22 at the intersection with 220th Ave. when it entered the ditch and hit a utility pole and rolled multiple times according to the Brown County Sheriff's office.
Passenger Adrainna Marie Aguilar, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene. Rangel had non-life-threatening injuries and was treated and released from the hospital.
Passengers Mateo Rangel, 2, and Kehlani Rangel, 7 months, had no injuries.
The sheriff's office and state patrol are investigating the accident.
