NORTH MANKATO — A North Mankato woman allegedly threatened to kill a woman and a child.
Danielle Deandra-Marie Prude, 21, was charged with two felony counts of threats of violence Tuesday in Nicollet County District Court.
Another North Mankato woman who knows Prude told authorities she was arguing with Prude over the phone Nov. 12 and Prude threatened to kill her and her child.
Prude denied directly threatening to kill anyone, according to the court complaint. But she reportedly admitted she told the woman she should kill herself and said she wished the woman and the child would die.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.