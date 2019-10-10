NORTH MANKATO — A former Mankato woman who returned to be sentenced on two assault convictions Tuesday was arrested the same day on a new assault allegation.
A man called police to a North Mankato hotel and accused Jessica Myles, 29, of Bloomington, Illinois, of assaulting him.
The man said Myles pulled his hair, slapped him in the face and then punched him in the face four or five times. The man had three facial cuts, according to a court complaint.
The man said they came back to the area because Myles had court hearings and she became upset because he was going to testify against her.
Court records show Myles was sentenced on separate charges of gross misdemeanor assaulting a police officer and misdemeanor assault.
Both the prior charges, filed in December, involved the same complainant.
In the gross misdemeanor case, court documents say Myles fought with Mankato police officers, the first of whom was summoned because Myles was violating a restraining order.
Myles pushed the officer down the stairs of an apartment building and fled, court documents said. She later fought with three officers as they took her into custody, leaving two cuts on one officer's wrist.
Myles pleaded guilty in August and was sentenced Tuesday to time served, community service and probation.
She could face more serious consequences if also convicted of new charges of felony and gross misdemeanor assault filed Wednesday in Nicollet County District Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.