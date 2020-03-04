NORTH MANKATO — A woman who supplied the drugs that caused a man and herself to overdose in North Mankato last spring was sentenced to time served and probation.
Lisa Lynn Robel, 52, of Mankato was convicted of felony drug sales Tuesday in Nicollet County District Court. More serious charges of great bodily harm caused by drug distribution were dismissed in a plea deal.
Robel spent 102 days in jail before sentencing. She was ordered to serve 10 years probation, with conditions including she continue to live at a sober house and attend treatment as long as a probation officer requires.
Last April Robel gave a man what she thought was heroin in exchange for allowing her to stay with him, according to a court complaint. Both Robel and that man overdosed and were revived with naloxone.
