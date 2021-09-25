EAGLE LAKE — A young woman from southeastern Minnesota sustained life-threatening injuries in a crash west of Eagle Lake Friday evening.
A car that was northbound on County Road 86/594th Avenue collided with a transit van going eastbound on Highway 14, at 5:45 p.m., according to the state patrol.
Nakiya Taryn Smith, 23, of Grand Meadow, was in the car. She was air-lifted to Saint Marys Hospital in Rochester.
The van driver — Matthew James Krenik, 37, of Faribault — was not injured.
