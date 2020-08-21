MONTGOMERY — A Montgomery woman is accused of embezzling nearly $246,000 from her employer over the past five years to pay for personal items, trips and gambling.
Paula M. Mills, 39, was charged this week in Le Sueur County District Court with 10 felony and one gross misdemeanor count of embezzlement.
Le Sueur County sheriff's investigator James Whiteis said in a court complaint that Anderson Engineering contacted authorities in April to report a large amount of money had been stolen from the company by Mills, who was their financial manager.
Anderson Engineering is an engineering and investigation services company in New Prague. The company said funds were stolen over various time periods between 2015 and 2020.
Whiteis said that when confronted with the accusations, Mills resigned and allegedly admitted to the embezzlement.
The complaint said Mills stole the funds by paying herself more via payroll, personal charges on company cards, theft through PayPal transactions and thefts from bank accounts.
Authorities said that in a taped interview, after being advised of her rights, Mills said she used the money for personal purchases and trips and that she gambled. Mills allegedly said she intended to pay back the funds but that "it got completely out of control."
Search warrants were obtained for Mills' bank accounts, Amazon.com account and other financial accounts.
The complaint said Mills embezzled just more than $1,200 in 2015, but the amounts taken increased in the following years. In early 2017 she allegedly stole more than $23,500.
There were more thefts in the following years including more than $58,000 in 2018 and $44,000 in 2019, according to investigators.
