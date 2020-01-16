ST. PETER — A woman who left a 5-year-old alone in the woods as a punishment was sentenced to up to 30 days in jail.
Lynda Ruth Lozen Wilson, 43, of St. Peter, was sentenced for gross misdemeanor child neglect Thursday in Nicollet County District Court. Wilson, who previously used the name Lynda Michel, pleaded guilty to the charge in July.
Lynda Wilson and Gregory Allan Wilson, 33, abandoned a boy in a woods south of St. Peter in August 2018. They said they left the boy briefly as a punishment for wetting himself and he was gone when they returned, according to a court complaint. A passerby found the boy walking along Highway 169. The boy went into foster care.
Lynda Wilson is eligible for early release from jail for good behavior. She also was sentenced to two years probation.
Gregory Wilson was sentenced to up to 30 days in jail and one year probation in July.
