RAPIDAN — A woman involved in an accident Wednesday afternoon fled the scene and later jumped into the Blue Earth River, authorities said.
Lt. Gabe Cornish of the Minnesota State Patrol said there was a non-injury crash between a car and semi at about 4 p.m. on Highway 169 near County Road 33 in Le Hillier.
He said the adult female driver of the car, who officers learned had a felony arrest warrant on her, left the scene and was located a short time later at the Rapidan Dam Park. He said she fled on foot and jumped into the Blue Earth River when officers arrived.
The patrol, Blue Earth County Sheriff deputies and DNR searched for her in boats and on foot along the river. They saw her leave the river and climb up a steep bank into the woods but couldn't locate her.
After a couple of hours of intense searching for her law enforcement scaled back the search. Cornish said they know her identity and, knowing she was no longer in the river, did not want to endanger her or law enforcement in the high heat and humidity by continuing the search.
