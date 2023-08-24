Sarah Barna and sons Leo, 4, and Tommy, 6, dug shovels into the ground Thursday at the site of their future home in Eagle Lake.
Over the next year, the Barnas will work with Habitat for Humanity South Central Minnesota’s team and volunteers to make that home a reality.
After breaking ground Thursday, Barna talked about how much the house will mean to her family.
“I’m very thankful to even have this opportunity,” the mother said. “I just can’t wait for everything to be in place for me and my two boys.”
Barna’s parents joined her at the groundbreaking, with her father, Tom David Barna, sharing how proud he was of her.
“She’s generous, she’s kind, she’s a wonderful mom,” he said. “Be rest assured that your investment in Sarah is going to a good place and a good person.”
Habitat’s She Nailed It program, part of its Women Build initiative, will spring the project forward this fall. The program brings in teams of women volunteers to work on homes over five weeks.
“It means so much to us to have that much volunteer labor put up our houses,” said Sondra Herman, Habitat’s executive director. “We love this initiative.”
As a single mother who will work on the house herself as well, Barna called the program “awesome.”
“It’s exciting, and I like the fact it raises awareness of the group itself,” she said. “It’s a good cause and hopefully it gets more community members involved, especially women.”
Four women from Community Insurance in Mankato, Jenny Zak, Lindsey Davis, Trisha Phillips and Natalie Sadaka Sohre, came to the groundbreaking Thursday and will return to the site to volunteer in October. They said they’ve worked on She Nailed It projects since the program started in 2019, but Thursday was the first time they saw one at its earliest stage.
“It’s really rewarding for us because we finally get to see it from start to finish,” Zak said.
The five-week program has a few days open for more volunteers. Community Insurance’s team encouraged women to seek out the opportunity, whether as part of a team or individually.
Volunteers are also regularly needed outside the She Nailed It program. Teams will ready the home structure for winter this fall under the supervision of construction manager Chad Schley and complete the project in summer 2024.
The project will be Habitat’s 11th in Eagle Lake, according to the nonprofit.
For more information on She Nailed It, go to habitatscmn.org.
