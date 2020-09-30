NICOLLET — Like many of the female volunteers working on a Habitat for Humanity house Tuesday in Nicollet, Marcia Highum didn't have a lot of experience in home building.
"All any of us have done is minor fixing around our houses. I like that Habitat has allowed us to get into the bones of construction. We didn't know what headers were or laminate beams. So this lets us get more involved, empowered," said Highum, who works with MRCI in Mankato.
Habitat launched the "She Nailed It!" initiative to help make up for lost revenues due to the pandemic and to introduce more women to carpentry in hopes they will return as volunteers in the future.
Taylor Schmeling, who is volunteer coordinator with Habitat and is on site with the crews each day, said the women volunteering are loving the experience.
"Every day they say they're looking forward to coming back again.
"A lot of them are coming in with very little or no experience. But they're picking it up and running with it. Our construction manager is surprised how well they're doing," Schmeling said.
Construction Manager Mike Kroenke spends about the first hour of each day providing the volunteers with some training on the tasks they will be doing that day, as well as safety advice.
While the women build the homes, Habitat subcontracts with professional licensed contractors to do jobs such as HVAC, plumbing and electrical.
Highum has a little head start over most of the MRCI crew that was working.
"I had some experience. My dad was a carpenter, so I tagged along with him and he'd let me do stuff. But nothing to this extent."
She said the crew has been doing great work and loving the experience.
"They're really getting into it and having fun. It's really powerful. It's a great team-building experience. I'd encourage other businesses to do this."
Restore closure hurt
Different crews of women sponsored by different businesses have been building a house in St. Peter and one in Nicollet, homes that will provide affordable home ownership to families.
Habitat Resource Development Manager Dawn Barrett said they did the inaugural She Nailed It! initiative to help make up for lost revenue and to get more women volunteers involved. She said they plan a similar program next year.
"We had to cancel our two major fundraising events because of COVID. And we lost revenue because we had to (temporarily) close our Restore," she said of the Mankato store that sells donated used building supplies, appliances and other items.
Barrett said Habitat is down about $100,000 in revenue this year.
Since reopening in May, Restore has bounced back big time, she said. "In June we had unprecedented donations and sales were higher than any other month. I think a lot of people were cleaning out their garages and remodeling and had lots of things to bring in."
Habitat had planned 10 days for the current building events, with businesses providing sponsorships and providing female volunteers who are paid their regular wages from the employers while they volunteer at the building sites.
Barrett said they had to add two days to the event because so many businesses offered support. "We'll have close to 50 participants."
About 20 businesses provided sponsorships, donating between $500 and $2,000 each. Not all the businesses supplied volunteers but some supplied two teams of five women. The volunteers will provide a total of about 300 hours of time.
"The support from businesses has been just fantastic. We're very pleased."
Lunch for the crews is also being donated by 12 different local businesses.
Barrett said the female-focused projects help those who might be put off by volunteering for Habitat builds.
"A lot come to the sites with little construction experience and they may have been intimidated by lacking the skills or by the experienced volunteers at a site. So this allows them a supportive environment where they can learn," Barrett said.
"Our construction manager is really proud of the progress they've made and getting families into those homes. And hopefully some of these women will like the experience so much they'll want to come back and work with us in the future."
More information about the local Habitat chapter can be found at: habitatscmn.org.
