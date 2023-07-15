MANKATO — Greater Mankato Area United Way loves the Women with Heart Luncheon.
The previously successful event is the first pledging fundraiser following United Way’s campaign kickoff — when the nonprofit announces fundraising goals to support organizations in the community — and aims to unite women to make a difference.
This year’s luncheon is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 2 at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato and will focus on themes such as taking community action to create change.
Tara Berg, United Way’s event and fundraising director, said something new the organization is doing this year is encouraging women to commit to getting involved in their community, such as by volunteering at a nonprofit.
She said the event’s overall theme stems from bringing together women who want to make change.
“It shows a big impact ... Last year we had over 800 women attend the luncheon.”
That attendance number was the highest ever and the women pledged a record of more than $200,000 to the campaign.
This year’s keynote speaker is Nancy Fitzsimons of Minnesota State University’s Department of Social Work.
Individual tickets are $40 and a reserved table of eight is $300.
United Way’s campaign kickoff will be noon July 25 at the Civic Center Plaza. The 2024 campaign goal is $2,250,000 to support 62 programs and initiatives serving more than 53,000 people in Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca counties.
