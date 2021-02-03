WELLS — Women and children experiencing a crisis have a new place to stay while they get help and prayer in Wells.
The Five Sisters Project recently opened a shelter for up to four woman and children who are at a crossroads.
For five years the faith-based nonprofit, led by Tracy Muhlenbeck, has been providing “help, healing and hope” to women and children experiencing domestic violence, homelessness and other hardships. Now in addition to one space for a short-term emergency stay, Five Sisters has an apartment for longer-term guests.
The housing and other supports are provided in a former downtown Wells storefront.
Muhlenbeck, who has herself experienced domestic violence, bought the vacant building in 2016 because she felt a calling to use the space in service.
Named after the biblical story of the five sisters of Zelophehad, Muhlenbeck said the path for her new organization wasn’t then clear yet. But Muhlenbeck had faith the Lord would show them the way.
“We started with a mission to offer help, healing and hope to women and families in crisis. Even we didn’t know what that was supposed to look like in the beginning,” she said.
With the support of an assistant director, a board of directors and volunteers, Muhlenbeck started by helping women in transitions get connected with other existing resources in the area.
They discovered finding safe and affordable housing was a challenge for many of the women they served. They funded emergency hotel stays and volunteers donated furniture and other staples when the women were able to secure housing.
Five Sisters later opened a two-bed emergency shelter for women and children to stay for a few days instead of a hotel. That was the first phase of a grander objective.
“Our long-term vision was to have safe longer-term housing where people could land and make plans,” Muhlenbeck said.
The pandemic hampered Five Sisters’ plans for fundraising events to fund the construction.
“This last year was financially challenging. But God stretches us and gives us new skills,” Muhlenbeck said.
Five Sisters shifted to virtual fundraising appeals and supporters donated from afar. Some contractors also provided their services at a reduced cost and volunteers helped with the labor.
A few finishing items remain on the to-do list, but Five Sisters welcomed its first resident to the new shelter last month.
There are few guidelines for who can stay in the shelter or for how long.
The women who have been helped by Five Sisters have ranged from young women fleeing human trafficking situations to an elderly woman whose home was flooded.
“We don’t question what crisis looks like to somebody,” Muhlenbeck said.
The organization is a Christian mission, but women of all faiths are welcomed.
Three months or less is the target for helping women move on to a new home of their own. But if a guest needs more time to achieve her goals she may have it.
“If you’re making forward progress we’re not going to make you leave,” Muhlenbeck said.
Implementing a newly acquired curriculum teaching guests about personal finance, healthy relationships and other life skills is next on the goal list.
When the pandemic eases they’ll also look at opening those classes up to other women in the community and adding other educational and spiritual support programs.
Volunteers with a background in social work or education are sought to work with the women. Volunteers of many other backgrounds also are needed to support operations.
“We’ll match them up with something to do here that’s rewarding to them,” Muhlenbeck said.
For more information go to www.fivesistersproject.com or call 507-553-6207.
